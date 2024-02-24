Home / India News / LIVE: AAP-Cong alliance in different states likely to be announced today
LIVE: AAP-Cong alliance in different states likely to be announced today

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Moving towards the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided on Friday to revoke the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935. Consequently, the Special Marriages Act will govern all aspects of Muslim marriages and divorces. State Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, addressing the media following the Cabinet meeting, described this move as a significant stride towards realizing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
During the budget session on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized that electricity in the state would not be distributed for free, clarifying that the government offers it at a significantly reduced cost. Nitish Kumar reiterated that he had consistently communicated that providing electricity without charge was not on the agenda. From the outset, Nitish Kumar stated, "I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price so that it remains affordable. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for free, but we never said that." The Chief Minister further underlined this stance, asserting, "Even during the elections, we communicated that this is for everyone's safety; it will not be provided for free."

9:49 AM

8:22 AM

8:06 AM

7:55 AM

9:49 AM

Lok Sabha polls: AAP-Cong alliance in different states likely be officially announced today

Ahead of Lok sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are likely to officialy make an annoucment regarding an alliance in Delhi, as well as in various states like Gujarat and Haryana. The details of the alliance, including seat-sharing arrangements for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and Haryana, are anticipated to be disclosed during a joint press conference scheduled for 11:30 am, reports state.

9:09 AM

Jharkhand HC dismisses Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's petition to quash proceedings against him

The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed a petition from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking to quash proceedings against him in connection with a criminal complaint filed in a trial court. The case, initiated by BJP worker Naveen Jha in 2019, revolves around Gandhi's alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Justice Ambuj Nath of the high court ruled against Gandhi's plea on Wednesday, with the official order being made available on the high court website on Friday

8:40 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' to resume from Moradabad today

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too is set to join the yatra today. 'This is the 42nd day of the yatra. We are resuming from Moradabad today...Tomorrow, on the 25th, the yatra will resume from Sambhal,' Ramesh said.

8:22 AM

Pakistan govt announces Section 144 as assembly set to convene inaugural session

Pakistan government has implemented Section 144 in the southern region of the province in anticipation of an upcoming protest coinciding with the inaugural session of the provincial assembly, where newly elected members will convene. This decision, reported by Geo News, comes as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have declared intentions to organize a demonstration outside the assembly building, raising concerns about alleged election rigging.
 

8:06 AM

Budget session: Electricity will not be given for free, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

During the budget session on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized that electricity in the state would not be distributed for free, clarifying that the government offers it at a significantly reduced cost. Nitish Kumar reiterated that he had consistently communicated that providing electricity without charge was not on the agenda. The Chief Minister further underlined this stance, asserting, "Even during the elections, we communicated that this is for everyone's safety; it will not be provided for free.

7:55 AM

Moving towards UCC, Assam Cabinet repeals Muslim Marriages & Divorces Act

The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided on Friday to revoke the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935. Consequently, the Special Marriages Act will govern all aspects of Muslim marriages and divorces
First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

