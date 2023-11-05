LIVE: Delhi's air quality in severe category for sixth consecutive day
India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma reiterated New Delhi's stand on the diplomatic standoff with Canada, and urged Ottawa to release evidence backing up its allegation regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian envoy made the remarks in an interview with the Canadian platform, The Globe and Mail on Friday. This came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Nijjar in June.
Campaigning for his party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at the Congress party, describing it as a government without direction. Jyotiraditya Scindia was addressing a rally in Gwalior where he said "Today, one side you have double-engine government and on the other hand, you have an engine-less government. Through this election, we will decide the future of Gwalior. Lotus flower (BJP) has transformed Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to a unique state." The Union Minister further said that the tenure in which the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh did what Congress could not do in 55 years.
First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:08 AM IST