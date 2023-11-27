LIVE: Delhi's air quality to be severe, thick layer of smog persists

A thick layer of smog veiled the national capital on Monday morning and the air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category in several parts of Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), RK Puram recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 419 at 7:00 a.m. As per the CPCB, ITO recorded 435, Dwarka Sector 8 at 402, Jahangirpuri at 437 and Ashok Vihar at 455, all in the severe category.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) works as a 'fevicol' between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. On the second day of his poll campaign to garner votes for BJP candidates in Telangana, CM Yogi urged the people to vote for BJP in the November 30 polls. Taking a dig at the BRS, he appealed to people to give a 'VRS' to BRS and said, "AIMIM is working as a 'fevicol' between these two parties."