LIVE: Delhi's air quality to be severe, thick layer of smog persists

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
A thick layer of smog veiled the national capital on Monday morning and the air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category in several parts of Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), RK Puram recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 419 at 7:00 a.m. As per the CPCB, ITO recorded 435, Dwarka Sector 8 at 402, Jahangirpuri at 437 and Ashok Vihar at 455, all in the severe category.

The vertical drilling from the top of the hill makes swift progress as 31 metres of drilling work has been completed so far out of the 86 metres needed to reach the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel, as per officials. Now the drilling work is being done to lay an 800/900 mm or 1.2 m diameter pipeline to aid the rescue. The option to drill vertically was chalked out after the auger machine being used for horizontal drilling of the tunnel broke down.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) works as a 'fevicol' between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. On the second day of his poll campaign to garner votes for BJP candidates in Telangana, CM Yogi urged the people to vote for BJP in the November 30 polls. Taking a dig at the BRS, he appealed to people to give a 'VRS' to BRS and said, "AIMIM is working as a 'fevicol' between these two parties."

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon