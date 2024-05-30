LIVE: Delhi must receive its fair share of water, says Atishi amid ongoing crisis

Delhi Minister Atishi visits the water treatment plant in Wazirabad amid the ongoing crisis in the national capital. Following her inspection at the plant, she spoke to media and stated that Delhi should be getting its fair share of water. She further stated "Delhi is dependent on the Yamuna River for its entire water supply. The water that comes to Delhi through the Yamuna River is released from Haryana. Today we are at Wazirabad pond, the water level here should be 674 feet. The water meter shows that the water level is 3.5 feet less than that. Today, the water level of Yamuna is 370.3 feet. Last year on this day, the water level was 374. 5 feet. The water that comes from Yamuna is supplied to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. When the water supply is reduced and when the water coming from Haryana is reduced, then how will the water treatment plant produce water? We have written a letter to the Haryana govt and today we will also reach out to the Central Government that Delhi should get its share of water and because Haryana is not releasing water there is water scarcity in different parts of Delhi..." Amid the ongoing heatwave across several parts of North India, Delhi Fire Department's Director Atul Garg said that the department has received over 220 calls in a day. He added that this is the highest number of calls the fire department has received, except Diwali. This comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a clarification regarding the maximum temperature of over 52.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Mungeshpur. According to the latest information provided by IMD, there was an "error in the sensor or local factor."

Rajkot game zone fire: A court in Gujarat's Rajkot has sought a report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a plea seeking registration of criminal cases against the IAS, IPS officers, and others who were suspended. The petition argued that the grounds on which these officials were transferred or suspended were enough to register an FIR. The officials were suspended after 27 people lost their lives in a deadly fire in a TRP game zone on May 25.