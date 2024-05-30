Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi must receive its fair share of water, says Atishi amid ongoing crisis
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Delhi must receive its fair share of water, says Atishi amid ongoing crisis

LIVE news updates: As Delhi reels under extreme heatwave, fire dept receives over 220 calls in a day. Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Atishi marlena, Atishi
New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi Singh addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Delhi Minister Atishi visits the water treatment plant in Wazirabad amid the ongoing crisis in the national capital. Following her inspection at the plant, she spoke to media and stated that Delhi should be getting its fair share of water. She further stated "Delhi is dependent on the Yamuna River for its entire water supply. The water that comes to Delhi through the Yamuna River is released from Haryana. Today we are at Wazirabad pond, the water level here should be 674 feet. The water meter shows that the water level is 3.5 feet less than that. Today, the water level of Yamuna is 370.3 feet. Last year on this day, the water level was 374. 5 feet. The water that comes from Yamuna is supplied to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. When the water supply is reduced and when the water coming from Haryana is reduced, then how will the water treatment plant produce water? We have written a letter to the Haryana govt and today we will also reach out to the Central Government that Delhi should get its share of water and because Haryana is not releasing water there is water scarcity in different parts of Delhi..." Amid the ongoing heatwave across several parts of North India, Delhi Fire Department's Director Atul Garg said that the department has received over 220 calls in a day. He added that this is the highest number of calls the fire department has received, except Diwali. This comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a clarification regarding the maximum temperature of over 52.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Mungeshpur. According to the latest information provided by IMD, there was an "error in the sensor or local factor."

Rajkot game zone fire: A court in Gujarat's Rajkot has sought a report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a plea seeking registration of criminal cases against the IAS, IPS officers, and others who were suspended. The petition argued that the grounds on which these officials were transferred or suspended were enough to register an FIR. The officials were suspended after 27 people lost their lives in a deadly fire in a TRP game zone on May 25. 
 

11:19 AM

10:44 AM

9:22 AM

9:09 AM

9:04 AM

11:42 AM

Noida apartment fire: Five tenders rushed to spot, says chief fire officer

"5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting systems in the society were working and the fire was doused off before we reached. The fire was caused by an explosion in a Split AC. No injuries or casualties have been reported", says   Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida 
 

11:27 AM

Fire breaks out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida sector 100

Noida: Fire breaks out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 after air conditioner explodes

11:19 AM

"...We are contesting this election on issues like development, inflation, increasing farmers' income and employment. We (RJD) will win all the seats... Mahagathbandhan will form the government... We will discuss and come up with a PM candidate.", says former Bihar CM Rabri Devi
 

11:05 AM

IMD announces that southwest monsoon has set over in Kerala

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India today, the 30th May: India Meteorological Department
 

10:44 AM

"Delhi is dependent on the Yamuna River for its entire water supply. The water that comes to Delhi through the Yamuna River is released from Haryana. Today we are at Wazirabad pond, the water level here should be 674 feet. The water meter shows that the water level is 3.5 feet less than that. Today, the water level of Yamuna is 370.3 feet. Last year on this day, the water level was 374. 5 feet. The water that comes from Yamuna is supplied to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. When the water supply is reduced and when the water coming from Haryana is reduced, then how will the water treatment plant produce water? We have written a letter to the Haryana govt and today we will also reach out to the Central Government that Delhi should get its share of water and because Haryana is not releasing water there is water scarcity in different parts of Delhi...", says Atishi after inspecting Wazirabad water treatment plant

10:27 AM

Delhi Minister Atishi inspects water treatment plant in Wazirabad amid scarcity

10:02 AM

Soil piles fall on excavator machine in Maharashtra's Palghar, operator trapped: NDRF

Soil piles fell on an excavator machine last night during tunnel shaft excavation work of the Surya Water Supply Project at Sasun Navghar village in Vasai, Palghar district in Maharashtra.  An operator is trapped under the soil in the tunnel shaft. Rescue operation underway: NDRF
 

9:44 AM

North Korea fires missile into Sea of Japan a day after firing garbage filled balloons to South Korea

North Korea has now fired missiles into the Sea of Japan. This comes a day after North Korea sent poop-filled balloons into South Korea

9:22 AM

"There is law that determines what is the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). But, if someone visits a temple, and meditates for spiritual reasons...that's not a violation of the MCC. The Election Commission knows this and even the opposition knows this. But, since it's about the PM, who gets the energy from meditation that makes him win. The opposition knows this and hence they are opposing everything to stop the PM from winning its third term...", says Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das 
 

9:09 AM

Delhiites have no relief as the national capital continues to reel under the heatwave. While dealing with the scorching heat, the capital is also facing water shortage in many parts. Water is being supplied in many areas through tankers. Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced a fine of Rs 2,000 for wasting water in the national capital. In a letter, Atishi asked the agency to deploy over 200 teams across Delhi to crack down upon washing of cars with piped water, overflow of tanks, and domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.

9:06 AM

Rajkot game zone fire: Gujarat court seeks SIT report over filing of criminal cases against accused

Rajkot game zone fire: A court in Gujarat's Rajkot has sought a report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a plea seeking registration of criminal cases against the IAS, IPS officers, and others who were suspended. The petition argued that the grounds on which these officials were transferred or suspended were enough to register an FIR. The officials were suspended after 27 people lost their lives in a deadly fire in a TRP game zone on May 25. 
 

9:04 AM

Amid the ongoing heatwave across several parts of North India, Delhi Fire Department's Director Atul Garg said that the department has received over 220 calls in a day. He added that this is the highest number of calls the fire department has received, except Diwali. This comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a clarification regarding the maximum temperature of over 52.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Mungeshpur. According to the latest information provided by IMD, there was an "error in the sensor or local factor."
 
First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

