LIVE: Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha poll dates today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 today at 3 PM. Other than this, the poll body will also annouce the dates for Assembly elections for some poll-bound states. Political parties, including the two main national parties namely BJP and Congress, have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.

Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.