LIVE: Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha poll dates today
From Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on PoK to Chhattisgarh govt's to hike DA by 4%, catch all the latest news from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 today at 3 PM. Other than this, the poll body will also annouce the dates for Assembly elections for some poll-bound states. Political parties, including the two main national parties namely BJP and Congress, have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.
Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of Indian terrotory and people residing in the area are Indian citizens, regardless of their religion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said. While talking about the PoK, the minister also defended the government's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. He said that the law was introduced to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
Following the central government's decision to hike the dearness allowance of its employees, state governments one after another are joining the centre in doing the same. The latest to join the bandwagon is Chhattisgarh as CM Vishnu Deo Sai said there will be a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government officials in the state. Additionally, CM Sai hailed 'Modi Ki Guarantee' (Modi's guarantee), and said the promise of procuring 21 quintals of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal has been fulfilled.
9:01 AM
Ahead of LS polls, Chattisgarh govt announces 4% hike in DA for state employees
8:54 AM
Pok part of India, its citizens are Indians irrespective of religion: HM Amit Shah
8:50 AM
Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha elections schedule today
Topics : Election Commission of India Amit Shah Vishnu Deo Sai Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections chief election commissioner Election Commissioners Election Commission Home Ministry PoK Pakistan government Chhattisgarh cabinet Chhattisgarh BJP Indian National Congress
First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 8:51 AM IST