Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
LIVE: PM to attend concluding ceremony of Parivartan Yatras in Chhattisgarh

Catch all the latest news updates live from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of two 'Parivartan Yatras' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bilaspur city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a party leader has said. This is PM Modi's third visit to the Congress-ruled state, where assembly elections are due this year-end, in the last three months. The prime minister will address the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, the closing ceremony of two Parivartan Yatras, at Science College ground here at 2 pm, state BJP chief Arun Sao told reporters on Friday.
Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Hardeep Singh Puri Jagdeep Dhankar BJP Chhattisgarh India-Canada S Jaishankar Congress Women Reservation Bill India GDP Khalistan issue

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

