Latest LIVE updates: Polling begins in Rajasthan for 199 assembly seats

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
With the curtains down on campaigning by BJP and Congress, Rajasthan will go for polls to 199 assembly seats on November 25. The ruling Congress is eyeing another term of governance while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government by projecting a collective leadership with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

Domestic air passenger traffic touched a new high on Thursday as airlines carried 4,63,417 people. "Post-Covid, India's domestic aviation's turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well. Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Friday. As per official data, the total number of domestic passengers was 4,63,417 and flight movements were 5,998 on Thursday (November 23).

Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire deal. The freed hostages included 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar. The agreement opened the way for sorely needed aid to flow into Gaza for beleaguered residents. It was also a moment of hope for families in Israel and elsewhere worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas' Oct 7 attack, which triggered the war.









Key Events

7:47 AM

Rajasthan polls: Ignore mistakes, keep state's interest in mind, says CM Gehlot

7:11 AM

Voting begins for Rajasthan Assembly polls

7:09 AM

Rajasthan set for assembly elections, polling to begin at 7 am

7:47 AM

Rajasthan polls: Ignore mistakes, keep state's interest in mind, says CM Gehlot

As polling began for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a final appeal to voters, urging them to "ignore any mistake" that might have happened and vote while keeping the "state's interests in mind." Gehlot said that his government's schemes would only be continued if the Congress regained power, otherwise, the BJP would slash down all schemes once it came to power. "I want to appeal to people that ignore if a mistake has happened and vote while keeping the state's interest in mind. We have also introduced several schemes keeping states' welfare in mind that can only strengthen if the government gets repeated. But if they (BJP) to power, those schemes will be stopped...We want to strengthen our existing schemes and want to fulfil the guarantees that are given this time. Our agenda is clear," he said.

7:25 AM

Voters queue up at a polling station in Kota South Assembly constituency

7:15 AM

People queue up outside polling station in Kismi Desar of Bikaner East assembly constituency

7:11 AM

Voting begins for Rajasthan Assembly polls

7:09 AM

Rajasthan set for assembly elections, polling to begin at 7 am

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

