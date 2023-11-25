Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
LIVE: Rajasthan set for assembly elections, polling to begin at 7 am

With the curtains down on campaigning by BJP and Congress, Rajasthan will go for polls to 199 assembly seats on November 25. The ruling Congress is eyeing another term of governance while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government by projecting a collective leadership with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

Domestic air passenger traffic touched a new high on Thursday as airlines carried 4,63,417 people. "Post-Covid, India's domestic aviation's turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well. Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Friday. As per official data, the total number of domestic passengers was 4,63,417 and flight movements were 5,998 on Thursday (November 23).

Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire deal. The freed hostages included 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar. The agreement opened the way for sorely needed aid to flow into Gaza for beleaguered residents. It was also a moment of hope for families in Israel and elsewhere worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas' Oct 7 attack, which triggered the war.









First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

