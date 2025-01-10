Bank Holiday on Lohri 2025: Will banks be closed on Jan 13? Details here

As we step into the new year, the list of bank holidays for January 2025 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). With the first major festival of the year falling on Monday, January 13, the question on everyone's lips is: Is Monday a bank holiday?
The answer is: No, Monday, January 13 is not a bank holiday, and offices and schools are expected to continue, unless stated otherwise by specific institutions. However, there are 13 bank holidays in January. See full list below.
Full list of bank holidays in January 2025:
Wed, Jan 1 – New Year
States: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana
Thu, Jan 2 – New Year Holiday
State: Mizoram
Thu, Jan 2 – Mannam Jayanthi
State: Kerala
Mon, Jan 6 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
States: Haryana, Punjab
Sat, Jan 11 – Missionary Day
State: Mizoram
Sat, Jan 11 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
State: Rajasthan
Sun, Jan 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
States: West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi
Sun, Jan 12 – Gaan-Ngai
State: Manipur
Tue, Jan 14 – Makara Sankranti
States: Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana
Tue, Jan 14 – Pongal
State: Tamil Nadu
Wed, Jan 15 – Makara Sankranti
States: Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Telangana
Wed, Jan 15 – Pongal
State: Telangana
Wed, Jan 15 – Magh Bihu
State: Assam
Wed, Jan 15 – Thiruvalluvar Day
State: Tamil Nadu
Thu, Jan 16 – Kanuma Panduga
State: Andhra Pradesh
Thu, Jan 16 – Uzhavar Thirunal
State: Tamil Nadu
Wed, Jan 22 – Imoinu Iratpa
State: Manipur
Thu, Jan 23 – Gaan-Ngai
State: Manipur
Thu, Jan 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
States: Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi
Sat, Jan 25 – Mohm Hajarat Ali
State: Uttar Pradesh
Sat, Jan 25 – State Day
State: Himachal Pradesh
Sun, Jan 26 – Republic Day
States: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi
Thu, Jan 30 – Sonam Losar
State: Sikkim
Why is Lohri not a bank holiday?
The RBI publishes the official bank holiday calendar, taking into account factors such as national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational requirements. This ensures that banking services align with regional and national needs.
Therefore, bank holidays can vary across states due to regional festivals and observances. Lohri, primarily celebrated in Punjab, is not a bank holiday on January 13, 2025. While it holds cultural significance, it does not affect banking operations nationwide.
Bank customers are, however, encouraged to check with their local bank branches to confirm specific holiday schedules in their area.
ATMs, online banking to remain operational
During holidays, several banking services remain available. Online and mobile banking platforms continue to function, allowing customers to carry out transactions without disruption. ATMs also remain operational for cash withdrawals and other basic services. However, activities involving cheques and promissory notes are suspended on official holidays, as mandated by the Negotiable Instruments Act.
For more detailed and state-specific holiday information, it is advisable to refer to the RBI's official announcements or contact local bank branches directly.