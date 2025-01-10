Bank Holiday on Lohri 2025: Will banks be closed on Jan 13? Details here

As we step into the new year, the list of bank holidays for January 2025 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . With the first major festival of the year falling on Monday, January 13, the question on everyone's lips is: Is Monday a bank holiday? The answer is: No, Monday, January 13 is not a bank holiday, and offices and schools are expected to continue, unless stated otherwise by specific institutions. However, there are 13 bank holidays in January. See full list below. Full list of bank holidays in January 2025: Wed, Jan 1 – New Year

States: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana

Thu, Jan 2 – New Year Holiday

State: Mizoram

Thu, Jan 2 – Mannam Jayanthi

State: Kerala

Mon, Jan 6 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

States: Haryana, Punjab

Sat, Jan 11 – Missionary Day

State: Mizoram

Sat, Jan 11 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

State: Rajasthan

Sun, Jan 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

States: West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi

Sun, Jan 12 – Gaan-Ngai

State: Manipur

Tue, Jan 14 – Makara Sankranti

States: Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana

Tue, Jan 14 – Pongal

State: Tamil Nadu

Wed, Jan 15 – Makara Sankranti

States: Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Telangana

Wed, Jan 15 – Pongal

State: Telangana

Wed, Jan 15 – Magh Bihu

State: Assam

Wed, Jan 15 – Thiruvalluvar Day

State: Tamil Nadu

Thu, Jan 16 – Kanuma Panduga

State: Andhra Pradesh

Thu, Jan 16 – Uzhavar Thirunal

State: Tamil Nadu

Wed, Jan 22 – Imoinu Iratpa

State: Manipur

Thu, Jan 23 – Gaan-Ngai

State: Manipur

Thu, Jan 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

States: Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi

Sat, Jan 25 – Mohm Hajarat Ali

State: Uttar Pradesh

Sat, Jan 25 – State Day

State: Himachal Pradesh

Sun, Jan 26 – Republic Day

States: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi

Thu, Jan 30 – Sonam Losar

State: Sikkim

Why is Lohri not a bank holiday?

The RBI publishes the official bank holiday calendar , taking into account factors such as national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational requirements. This ensures that banking services align with regional and national needs.

Therefore, bank holidays can vary across states due to regional festivals and observances. Lohri, primarily celebrated in Punjab, is not a bank holiday on January 13, 2025. While it holds cultural significance, it does not affect banking operations nationwide.

Bank customers are, however, encouraged to check with their local bank branches to confirm specific holiday schedules in their area.

ATMs, online banking to remain operational

During holidays, several banking services remain available. Online and mobile banking platforms continue to function, allowing customers to carry out transactions without disruption. ATMs also remain operational for cash withdrawals and other basic services. However, activities involving cheques and promissory notes are suspended on official holidays, as mandated by the Negotiable Instruments Act.

For more detailed and state-specific holiday information, it is advisable to refer to the RBI's official announcements or contact local bank branches directly.