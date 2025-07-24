Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Oppn protests against SIR in Bihar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following Opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the Question Hour has been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

As soon as the House met for the day, various Opposition members wanted to raise the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and also shouted slogans.

Some of the members were in the Well of the House and also displayed placards.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and assured that as per rules they will be given opportunities to raise issues.