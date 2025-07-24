Home / India News / Establishments near Delhi airport asked to ready disaster-management plans

The strategic significance of the Aerocity area located near the airport was highlighted, with high-risk scenarios like natural disasters, accidents or terrorist activities | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:19 AM IST
Establishments, including hotels, in the Aerocity area around the IGI airport here have been instructed by the DDMA to prepare disaster-management plans to handle emergency situations, officials said on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of an armed conflict between India and Pakistan following the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting to strengthen disaster preparedness and response protocols, focussing on the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and the Aerocity area, they said.

The preparation of a disaster-management plan and preventive measures to handle any kind of disaster were discussed at the meeting.

The strategic significance of the Aerocity area located near the airport was highlighted, with high-risk scenarios like natural disasters, accidents or terrorist activities, the officials said.

It was noted at the meeting that most of the establishments in the Aerocity area do not comply with disaster-management plans, they added.

"Only a few establishments were found to have submitted their disaster-management plans, that too were not in conformity with the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)," a senior Delhi government officer said.

"All the establishments, including the hotels, were directed to prepare and submit their disaster-management plans in strict compliance with the NDMA guidelines without fail," he added.

All the establishments in the area were also instructed to establish formal tie-ups with hospitals and healthcare facilities to ensure a prompt medical response, including adequate medical supplies, first-aid training to the staff and easy access to emergency response teams. the officials said.

