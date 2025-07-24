Establishments near Delhi airport asked to ready disaster-management plans

Establishments, including hotels, in the Aerocity area around the IGI airport here have been instructed by the DDMA to prepare disaster-management plans to handle emergency situations, officials said on Wednesday.
In the aftermath of an armed conflict between India and Pakistan following the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting to strengthen disaster preparedness and response protocols, focussing on the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and the Aerocity area, they said.
The preparation of a disaster-management plan and preventive measures to handle any kind of disaster were discussed at the meeting.
The strategic significance of the Aerocity area located near the airport was highlighted, with high-risk scenarios like natural disasters, accidents or terrorist activities, the officials said.
It was noted at the meeting that most of the establishments in the Aerocity area do not comply with disaster-management plans, they added.
"Only a few establishments were found to have submitted their disaster-management plans, that too were not in conformity with the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)," a senior Delhi government officer said.
"All the establishments, including the hotels, were directed to prepare and submit their disaster-management plans in strict compliance with the NDMA guidelines without fail," he added.
All the establishments in the area were also instructed to establish formal tie-ups with hospitals and healthcare facilities to ensure a prompt medical response, including adequate medical supplies, first-aid training to the staff and easy access to emergency response teams. the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app