PM Modi begins 2-day visit to Britain; to witness signing of India-UK FTA

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for London, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India London
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday kick-started his two-day visit to the UK to expand the bilateral ties in areas of defence, trade and technology, with the formalisation of the landmark India-UK free trade deal set to be a major outcome of his trip.

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by UK Foreign Office Minister in charge of the Indo-Pacific Catherine West along with Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Dorsaiswami and British High Commissioner to New Delhi Lindy Cameron. 

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday that is expected to focus on imparting a new momentum in the strategic ties between the two countries.

Starmer is set to host Modi for the talks at Chequers, the official country residence of the British prime minister that is located 50 km northwest of London.

Modi was greeted by cheering groups of community leaders, students and parliamentarians gathered in anticipation on the outskirts of London. They expressed excitement around the FTA that is expected to be signed on Thursday as a sign of the strengthening ties. 

 

It's a great achievement for both the governments, and specially for the Indian diaspora, which is really excited to see the Prime Minister here after so many years. He's again here for a very short visit, but at least we get a chance to greet him, said Kuldeep Shekhawat, President of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) diaspora group.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds are likely to sign the FTA in the presence of the two prime ministers on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

In May, India and the UK sealed the free trade agreement that is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India besides boosting the overall trade basket. 

The trade deal, firmed up after three years of negotiations, is expected to ensure comprehensive market access for Indian goods across all sectors and India will gain from tariff elimination on about 99 per cent of tariff lines (product categories) covering almost 100 per cent of the trade values, according to officials.

Along with the FTA -- the biggest the UK has done since leaving the European Union -- the two sides also sealed a double contribution convention. It provides for exemption for employers of Indian workers from paying social security contributions in the UK.

In his departure statement, Modi said India and UK share a comprehensive strategic partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years. 

"Our collaboration spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties," he said.

The prime minister said he and Starmer will have the opportunity to further enhance the bilateral economic partnership.

The objective is to have the Free Trade Agreement land, High Commissioner Doraiswami said on the eve of the visit.

It is a detailed and ambitious document, which is probably our most ambitious Free Trade Agreement to date It will have a very important impact upon both economies and help drive growth in both countries, he said. 

The India-UK bilateral trade crossed $ 55 billion in 2023-24. The UK is the sixth largest investor in India, with a cumulative investment of $ 36 billion.

India's investments in the UK are close to $ 20 billion, and some 1,000 Indian companies operating in Britain provide employment to almost 100,000 people.

Modi will also meet King Charles III during the visit.

From London, Modi will travel to the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu in what is being seen as a breakthrough in the ties between the two countries following a spell of frostiness under Muizzu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiUKIndia-UK tiesIndia-UK Free TradeBritain

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

