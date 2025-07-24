Dahi Handi: Maha to insure 150K 'Govindas'; payout of ₹10 lakh for fatality

The Maharashtra government has announced insurance coverage to 1.5 lakh 'Govindas' taking part in Dahi Handi festivities with a maximum payout at Rs 10 lakh in case of death, a move coming less than a month before the popular festival.

During the Dahi Handi festival, part of Janmashtami celebrations, Govindas (youngsters) form human pyramids to smash a pot of milk, curd and butter suspended at a height, in a playful re-enactment of Lord Krishna's childhood antics.

The insurance package will cover accidental injuries (sometime fatal) caused during the formation of human pyramids.

The state government will bear the insurance costs for registered participants forming human pyramids during the popular festival, which will be celebrated on August 16 this year, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday. The Maharashtra State Govinda Association, Mumbai, has been designated to verify the training, age and participation of Govindas, and submit their details to the commissioner of sports and youth services in Pune. ALSO READ: Over 37K women, girls reported missing in Maharashtra during FY25: Govt The GR outlined six categories of accidents and the corresponding insurance payouts. In case of death during a Dahi Handi performance, the kin of the deceased Govinda will receive Rs 10 lakh. The same amount will be paid in case of total permanent disability, such as the loss of both eyes or two limbs.