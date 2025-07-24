Heavy rain brings respite to Delhi; IMD predicts more showers today

Delhi woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning, thanks to the showers that swept across the city on July 23. However, the heavy downpour also led to severe waterlogging and disrupted traffic in several parts of the capital. It helped lower temperatures, offering much-needed relief to residents weary of high humidity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the day. Skies are likely to stay partly cloudy, with chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Authorities have urged the public to remain indoors during rainy conditions, avoid unnecessary travel, follow traffic advisories, and stay clear of electric poles and trees.

The day's maximum temperature is expected to hover between 30 and 32-degree Celsius, while the minimum may settle between 23 and 25-degree Celsius. Rain improves air quality across the city The rainfall also led to better air quality in the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 73 at 10 am on July 24, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category. This marks an improvement from the previous few days when air quality was categorised as 'moderate'. Traffic hit as roads flooded across Delhi The heavy showers led to knee-deep water on several roads, causing traffic congestion and leaving many vehicles stranded. Visuals on social media showed water entering houses and school premises.

Key areas affected included MB Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Kailash Colony, ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Nehru Place, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, and East of Kailash. Despite the widespread disruption, no major flooding was reported at the Minto Bridge underpass, a known trouble spot, according to the Public Works Department (PWD). Delhi’s weekly forecast shows continued rainfall The IMD has not issued any major weather alerts for the coming days in Delhi. Light to moderate rain with occasional thunder is expected till July 29. Cloudy skies and temperatures below the usual seasonal range are likely to persist throughout the week. Himachal bears the brunt of heavy monsoon rains Himachal Pradesh continues to face heavy monsoon damage, with 137 lives lost so far. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) stated that 77 deaths were due to incidents such as landslides and flash floods, while 60 people died in road accidents caused by poor visibility and slippery roads.

Currently, 344 roads remain blocked, 169 power transformers are out of order, and 230 water supply lines are disrupted. Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts have been hit the hardest, with Mandi accounting for the most road blockages. Power and water supply disruptions have also been reported from Kangra and Sirmour. Telangana on alert amid heavy rainfall Several areas in Telangana, including Hyderabad, were hit by heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruption. The IMD has warned of more rain in the next few days.

To tackle the situation, officials have stepped up readiness measures and NDRF and SDRF are on alert. In view of the weather, Cyberabad Police have advised IT companies to permit employees to work from home where possible. Sikkim struggles with 29% rain shortfall Contrary to the situation in the rest of India, Sikkim has received only 561.3 mm of rain between June 1 and July 23, which is 29 per cent less than the normal average of 793.1 mm for the period, as per the IMD. All four districts of the Himalayan state have reported below-average rainfall, with Gyalshing showing the highest deficit at 44 per cent. Gangtok recorded a 35 per cent shortfall, followed by Mangan at 28 per cent and Pakyong at 22 per cent.