Lok Sabha briefly passes two sports bills amid Opposition protests

When the House reassembled at 2 pm after an initial adjournment, the Lok Sabha took up The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage

Parliament, New Parliament
When the Bills were taken up, there were hardly any opposition members in the House as most of them were detained during their protest march towards the Election Commission against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed two sports bills after a brief discussion, amid the din of opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm after an initial adjournment, the Lok Sabha took up The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage.

When the Bills were taken up, there were hardly any opposition members in the House as most of them were detained during their protest march towards the Election Commission against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged voter data fudging.

Soon after, opposition members returned to the House and started raising slogans.

Amid the din, the two bills were passed by a voice vote, following which the House was adjourned till 4 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

