Friday, August 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Make the rules open': Lord Swraj Paul's long campaign for transparent FDI

'Make the rules open': Lord Swraj Paul's long campaign for transparent FDI

The NRI industrialist's on-record pitch for clear sectoral caps and minimal approvals anticipated today's ease-of-doing-business push

Swraj Paul

In India, his 1980s bids for Escorts and DCM forced a reckoning with hostile takeovers and shareholder rights — an inflexion point in corporate history. | (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lord Swraj Paul (1931–2025), founder of Caparo and one of the most prominent India-born industrialists in Britain, died in London at the age of 94. A life peer in the House of Lords since 1996, Paul built a global metals-engineering footprint and played a distinctive role in India-UK economic ties.
 
Across interviews and public remarks, Paul returned to a simple prescription: India should declare sectoral foreign investment limits and then get out of the way — no case-by-case approvals, no ambiguity. “Specify the level of permitted foreign investment in each sector and let companies invest without individual approval procedures,” he argued in 2013, calling for open, transparent rules to channel capital and talent.
 
 
That line prefigured the subsequent policy drift towards automatic routes, clearer caps, and easing of approvals. Paul’s framing was investor-centric but also India-centric: Transparency reduces discretion, lowers transaction costs, and signals seriousness to long-horizon manufacturers. It also aligns with his longer-standing view that India’s growth prospects rest on rule clarity and the energy of a skilled workforce.
 
The same pragmatism coloured his politics. He could praise Indira Gandhi and tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi so without hedging — an indicator of a bridge-builder who sought outcomes over camps. The stance helped him act as a conduit across London and New Delhi, engaging successive governments while retaining an investor’s impatience with process opacity.
 
In India, his 1980s bids for Escorts and DCM forced a reckoning with hostile takeovers and shareholder rights — an inflexion point in corporate history. He remained a vocal advocate of transparent rules for investors and of manufacturing-led growth.
 
As India deepens manufacturing and capital-goods ambitions, Paul’s doctrine reads contemporary: Publish the rules, widen the automatic window, measure success by factories built and skills absorbed — not by files moved. In an era when supply chains seek predictability, the message remains sharp: Transparency is a competitive advantage. 

More From This Section

Swraj paul

Lord Swraj Paul: The industrialist who changed India Inc's comfort zone

PM Modi, Modi

LIVE news updates: NDA govt committed to strengthening railway infra in Bihar, says PM Modi

Supreme Court, SC

EC must accept Aadhaar as one of 11 documents in Bihar's SIR: Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea against unverified public statements in Kerala nurse case

Swraj Paul

Who was Swraj Paul? Pioneering NRI industrialist who left a global mark

Topics : FDI FDI policy Industry Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon