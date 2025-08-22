Friday, August 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Swraj Paul's later-career expansion: Caparo's N America bet after crises

Swraj Paul's later-career expansion: Caparo's N America bet after crises

At 90, Paul backed Bull Moose Tube's 350,000-tonne pipe mill in Texas - evidence of late-career expansion discipline

Swraj Paul

Swraj Paul (1931–2025), founder of Caparo and one of the most prominent India-born industrialists in Britain, died in London at the age of 94. | (Photo:PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even in his nineties, Lord Swraj Paul backed expansion with discipline. In June 2021, Caparo’s Bull Moose Tube announced a new mill at Sinton, Texas — 350,000 tonnes per annum of hollow structural sections and sprinkler pipe, pegged at an investment of $200–250 million. It would be the company’s eighth North American plant and a scale fit for a recovering construction cycle. 
Swraj Paul (1931–2025), founder of Caparo and one of the most prominent India-born industrialists in Britain, died in London at the age of 94. A life peer in the House of Lords since 1996, Paul built a global metals-engineering footprint and played a distinctive role in India-UK economic ties. In India, his 1980s bids for Escorts and DCM forced a reckoning with hostile takeovers and shareholder rights — an inflexion point in corporate history. He remained a vocal advocate of transparent rules for investors and of manufacturing-led growth.
 
 
His Texas build-out came after a period of turbulence. In 2010, questions over Caparo’s financial health surfaced; Paul moved quickly to assert that the engineering group was “alive and well”, emphasising improvements since the 2008 downturn. The subsequent North America expansion — and the emphasis on higher-value tubular products — suggests a measured pivot to cash-generative niches rather than volume for its own sake. 
 
Read with his India remarks on skills and manufacturing, the Bull Moose move also showed Paul’s preference for process-intensive, standards-heavy businesses where operating discipline compounds over time. As obituaries tally legacy assets, this Texas line stands as a late-career marker of continuity: Capital, technology, and a long-view on industrial cycles.

Also Read

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement to sell up to 6.5% stake in unit India Cements

fintech sector

B2B fintechs turn to M&As to expand business lines and enter retail marketpremium

Pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks' dough keeps rising while rivals go half-bakedpremium

trade, import, export, container, shipping

GTRI says some cos misuse duty-free import scheme, calls 'licence to loot'

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Indian Reits distribute Rs 1,559 cr in Q1 FY26, post 13% Y-o-Y growth

 
SWRAJ PAUL: A TIMELINE
 
February 18, 1931: Born in Jalandhar (then Jullundur), Punjab
 
1966: Moves to the United Kingdom
 
1968: Founds Caparo in the UK
 
Early 1980s: Launches high-profile bids for Escorts and DCM; changes attitudes to corporate control contests
 
1996: Created life peer; sits in the House of Lords
 
2005: Bids for Dunlop India via BIFR process
 
2010: Issues “Caparo alive and well” clarification amid media questions
 
2013: Calls for “open, transparent rules” for foreign investors
 
2015: Family tragedy as son Angad Paul passes away (CEO, Caparo plc)
 
2021: Bull Moose Tube announces 350,000-tonne Sinton, Texas mill
 
2021: Says he told Narendra Modi he admired Indira Gandhi, illustrating his cross-party pragmatism
 
August 21, 2025: Dies in London at 94

More From This Section

Swraj Paul

'Make the rules open': Lord Swraj Paul's long campaign for transparent FDI

Swraj paul

Lord Swraj Paul: The industrialist who changed India Inc's comfort zone

PM Modi, Modi

LIVE news updates: NDA govt committed to strengthening railway infra in Bihar, says PM Modi

Supreme Court, SC

EC must accept Aadhaar as one of 11 documents in Bihar's SIR: Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea against unverified public statements in Kerala nurse case

Topics : Industry News career UK industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon