Home / India News / Madras HC rejects bail plea of TN Minister Balaji in money laundering case

Madras HC rejects bail plea of TN Minister Balaji in money laundering case

The judge observed that since the brother of the petitioner was absconding and the petitioner was holding the post of a Minister without portfolio, he may likely tamper with witnesses

Press Trust of India Chennai
Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime | File image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji.

The judge observed that since the brother of the petitioner was absconding and the petitioner was holding the post of a Minister without portfolio, he may likely tamper with witnesses.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime.

Also Read

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order

TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday

SC reserves verdict on pleas of Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest

PM Modi to inaugurate National Games on Oct 26, says Goa CM Sawant

Cong will stop Laadli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

Akali Dal asks Punjab Assembly speaker to train AAP MLAs on SYL canal issue

Congress says pollution rising in Mumbai; demands MVA 'action plan'

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

Topics :Madras High CourtTamil NaduMoney laundering money laundering case

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story