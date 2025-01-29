Maha Kumbh stampede: PM Modi offers condolences over 'loss of lives'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to those who "lost their loved ones" in the stampede that occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday. In a statement on social media platform X, the Prime Minister also extended his wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he wrote in his post.

The stampede took place during Mauni Amavasya, the most sacred bathing day of the Maha Kumbh festival, triggering panic among the massive crowd gathered at the Sangam ghat. The local administration responded promptly, dispatching ambulances and medical teams to provide immediate aid to the injured.

While PM Modi mourned the loss of lives, the Uttar Pradesh government has yet to specify the number of casualties. However, some reports suggest that at least 10 people were feared dead, with dozens more injured. PM Modi also reassured the public that the local administration was making every effort to assist the victims. "The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," he added in his post.

What caused the Maha Kumbh stampede?

The incident unfolded around 2 am when a massive crowd surged toward the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, the second Shahi Snan (royal bath) of the festival. Devotees broke through barriers, leading to an uncontrollable stampede amid tightly packed crowds along the 12-km stretch of riverbanks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the situation, stating that some devotees jumped over barricades, triggering the incident. He assured that the situation was under control and urged people to avoid spreading rumors.

"There is a huge crowd in Kumbh. Eight to ten crore devotees are present in Kumbh. Nearly six crore devotees came yesterday and took a holy dip at the Sangam. The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am. The seers will proceed with the Amrit Snan once the crowd reduces," he said at a press conference.

The chief minister also confirmed that PM Modi had spoken to him four times since the incident and was closely monitoring the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also reached out, assuring all possible assistance from the central government.

Ambulances and emergency medical teams were rushed to the site, with the injured being transported to a makeshift hospital in the Mela area. Authorities have since appealed to devotees to vacate the area after their holy dip to prevent further overcrowding.

Akharas to continue Amrit Snan

Initially, the Akharas announced the cancellation of the Amrit Snan following the stampede. However, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri later clarified that the sacred bath would proceed once the crowd thins.

"Crores of people came in the morning. We tried to postpone the morning bath today. But now the crowd has reduced. The places where we had to take the holy dip are being cleared. We will take a holy dip. There will be a procession of all the Akharas. It will not be a big procession, but a rally will take place on a small scale," he said.

He further dismissed concerns of panic, stating that misinformation had fueled unnecessary fear among devotees. "We have a lot of time and are in no hurry. We can do snan even at night. In the morning, misinformation was spread to create fear in the minds of people, and they succeeded. When we investigated, we found that the reality was different and a lot of rumors were spread. I want to urge people to not rush toward Sangam and take a dip wherever they find Ganga ji," he said.

Significance of Mauni Amavasya Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day for devotees to take a holy dip in the Ganga, holds immense spiritual significance, with over 100 million pilgrims expected to visit the Sangam this year. This year’s Mauni Amavasya coincides with a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog,' occurring after 144 years, further amplifying the day’s sacred importance. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the Ganga during this period washes away sins and grants moksha (salvation). Rituals on this day include fasting, ancestral worship, and observing silence. Meanwhile, Kailashanand Giri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara stated that Akhara councils would hold the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami on February 2.

To manage the massive influx of devotees, the Uttar Pradesh government had implemented strict crowd control measures, including no-vehicular zones and sector-wise restrictions. Despite these efforts, the surge in numbers during peak hours led to the tragedy.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. With an estimated footfall of around 400 million pilgrims, the event remains the largest spiritual gathering in the world, drawing devotees from across India and beyond.

(With agency inputs)