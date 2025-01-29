"There was nowhere to go. Some people pushed us. We asked them to be cautious as there were children around," said a mother as a stampede broke out during the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, leading to chaos.

The incident occurred around 1:00 am at the Sangam Nose area in Prayagraj as massive crowds surged towards the ghats for the highly anticipated ritual bath on Mauni Amavasya. The day, considered one of the most auspicious of the Kumbh Mela, was further elevated by the rare ‘Triveni Yog,’ a celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years.

However, the overwhelming turnout and lack of clear directions soon led to commotion. Many pilgrims were injured, and there were reports of casualties, including deaths, though the administration has yet to confirm.

Akanksha Rana, Special Executive Officer for the Mela, told The Times of India, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation."

While authorities downplayed the severity of the incident, it was enough to prompt the cancellation of the second 'Amrit Snan' for the day.

How Maha Kumbh Mela stampede broke out

Eyewitnesses painted a grim picture of the chaos. Vivek Mishra, a local social media content creator, described the scene as one of sheer confusion. “The problem was mainly due to the fact that the crowd had no idea where to go after bathing. People were carrying heavy luggage on their heads, and there were large, invisible iron dustbins,” Mishra said.

Another local, Ram Singh, spoke of the challenges in escaping the surge. “The exit routes were completely blocked, and people were falling in front of us. The road was jammed,” he said.

Akhadas call off Amrit Snan

In the aftermath of the stampede, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), a key religious organisation, called off its participation in the Amrit Snan. Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the ABAP, expressed his concern, stating, “We are saddened by the incident that took place... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today.”

However, he left the door open for a resumption of the event, stating, “We are seeing that the crowd is decreasing now, and we are holding discussions with the Mela administration.”

UP government sends medical teams to the spot

The Uttar Pradesh government mobilised extensive medical resources. Over 1,000 medical professionals were stationed at various points across the Mela grounds, with specialist doctors available for emergencies. While the government continued to prioritise the smooth running of the Mela, measures to enhance safety and crowd control were urgently implemented. AI-powered CCTV cameras, drones, and public announcements were deployed to guide pilgrims and maintain order amidst the huge crowds.

In a statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I appeal to all the revered saints, devotees, citizens of the state, and the country to not pay any attention to rumors and act with patience. The administration is working diligently to serve all of you."

Despite the setback, the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, will continue. The event, which began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, has already drawn over 15 crore devotees. Authorities are now preparing for the next major ritual, the third Amrit Snan, scheduled for February 3, 2025.