Home / India News / Maha to sell sand online on 'no profit no loss' under new scheme: Minister

Maha to sell sand online on 'no profit no loss' under new scheme: Minister

Under the new scheme, tenders will be invited for management of mining of sand, its transportation and construction of sand mining depots

Debris of a landslide causing bottleneck on the Ramganga. Photo: Geetanjali Krishna
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra government has decided to sell sand online on a "no profit no loss" basis, a move that will enable people to buy the key construction material at a cheaper rate and curb illegal sand mining, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

During the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Vikhe Patil proposed changes in the sand mining policy in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Accordingly, it was decided to sell sand online on a "no profit no loss" basis, Vikhe Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

The change in the policy will also help curb illegal mining of sand, its transportation and storage, he said.

The minister said under the earlier policy, there were cases of irregularities and criminal activities, alluding the attacks by sand miners on government officials.

Under the new scheme, tenders will be invited for management of mining of sand, its transportation and construction of sand mining depots.

It will also enable setting up of a technical committee under tehsildar to monitor the sand in creeks and rivers, the minister said.

Also Read

AAP-Cong perfect example of 'friendship with benefits': Shehzad Poonawalla

Bihar to set up permanent checkposts in a bid to curb illegal sand mining

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

No merger plans for Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, says Supriya Sule

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

Wrestlers threaten fresh protest after Brij Bhushan's son gets key post

Singhu, Tikri borders remain sealed as farmers' protest enters day 3

TN CM Stalin criticises Centre's handling of farmers' protest in Delhi

Will visit Mumbai to press for Maratha quota implementation: Jarange

Six-member BJP delegation to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtra governmentsand mining banSand miningShiv Sena

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story