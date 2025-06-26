Maha transporters threaten strike from Jul 1 against traffic e-challans

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday directed officials to form a committee and submit a report within one month in connection with the threat by transporters to go on strike from July 1 to protest against the e-challan system for traffic violations.
A release issued from the state transport minister's office said the government is committed to addressing the grievances of transport operators. Transporters in Maharashtra, including private bus and truck operators, have called for an indefinite strike from July 1 to protest against the "unjust" collection of fines through e-challans as well as for other demands. Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti, an action committee of transporters, is not satisfied with the move, said its leader Uday Barge to PTI. Transporters are firm on launching the strike on July 1 for demands like stopping the forceful collection of e-challan fines, waiving existing penalties, cancelling the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles, and reconsidering no-entry timings in metro cities, he said. The release from Sarnaik's office said the minister proposed a joint committee comprising transport officials, police, sectoral experts and transport association representatives to ensure transparency and inclusivity. The reforms in the e-challan system must encourage compliance from drivers and vehicle owners without imposing arbitrary or harsh conditions, he said. Sarnaik also said multiple challans for the same offence on the same day must be avoided, adding there should be a defined validity period for each e-challan. The system should be fair and promote voluntary adherence, the release quoted him as saying. Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, senior police officials, and representatives of various transport associations attended the meeting held on the issue in Mantralaya during the day. "Sarnaik also suggested that parking facilities for heavy vehicles, especially in Mumbai, be made a priority and emphasized using real-time photographs while issuing challans to avoid outdated or unjust penalties," the release added. As some decisions about e-challan systems are related to the home department, the state government has assured of a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the department, within two days, Barge said. "The action committee is firm on the decision of 'key-down of all vehicles' protest starting July 1. Though the transport minister assured to constitute a committee, it won't give any immediate relief. Transporters' vehicles will continue to get e-challans," he said. In a video message to transporters, Barge said the action committee will announce further course of action about their agitation on June 30.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app