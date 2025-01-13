Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Myth, faith, and astrology behind the celebration

Prayagraj is all set to host one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings. Despite the cold January weather and the possibility of rain, thousands of pilgrims arrived on Monday, January 13. They camped in tents along the banks of the river Ganga and took ritual dips in the river, many before sunrise under the fading stars.

This year, the Maha Kumbh, or Poorna Kumbh, is being held in Prayagraj. Celebrated every 12 years, it is one of the world's largest religious events. The Kumbh Mela brings together people from all walks of life in a remarkable display of faith.

But what makes this gathering so significant? Why do millions travel to four specific cities to celebrate it? The answers lie in a mix of mythology, history, and spirituality.

The mythological origins of the Kumbh Mela

The word kumbh means ‘pitcher’ in Sanskrit, and the Kumbh Mela ’s story begins with a well-known myth. According to Hindu mythology, the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) churned the ocean (Samudra Manthan) to obtain amrita, the nectar of immortality. When Dhanvantari, the divine physician, appeared with the pitcher of nectar, Indra’s son Jayant fled with it to prevent the Asuras from taking it.

During Jayant’s journey, drops of amrita fell at four locations — Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, and Ujjain. These places became the sites of the Kumbh Mela , held every 12 years based on the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter.

The festival is celebrated at these locations according to astrological calculations:

Haridwar: When Jupiter is in Aquarius (Kumbh rashi), and the Sun and Moon align in Aries and Sagittarius.

Prayagraj: When Jupiter is in Taurus, and the Sun and Moon are in Capricorn (Makar rashi).

Nashik: When Jupiter is in Leo (Simha rashi), and the Sun and Moon align in Cancer.

Ujjain: When similar alignments occur near the Kshipra River.

Prayagraj also hosts the Ardh Kumbh (half Kumbh) every six years, while the Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years.

Role of rivers in the Kumbh Mela

All four Kumbh sites are located on the banks of sacred rivers:

Haridwar: The Ganga is considered a purifier of sins.

Prayagraj: The confluence (sangam) of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati is believed to have immense spiritual energy.

Ujjain: The Kshipra River is associated with Vishnu’s Varaha (boar) avatar.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar: The Godavari River is often called the Ganga of the south.

Taking a dip in these rivers during the Kumbh Mela is believed to cleanse sins and bring punya (spiritual merit).

Historical roots and debates

The Kumbh Mela’s exact origins are uncertain. Ancient texts like the Skanda Purana and Rig Veda mention similar festivals, but historians debate whether they refer directly to the Kumbh Mela.

The Chinese traveler Xuanzang wrote about a large fair in Prayagraj in the 7th century, but some scholars suggest it was an earlier bathing festival known as the Magh Mela. Kama Maclean, a historian, argues that the modern branding of the Kumbh as a timeless tradition began after the Revolt of 1857 to protect it from British interference.

Professor DP Dubey, an expert on pilgrimage studies, links the origins of the Kumbh Mela to the Bhakti movement of the 12th century. He told The Indian Express that the festival evolved into a platform for spiritual discourse and mass gatherings.

What pilgrims do at the Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela attracts people from all walks of life. For many pilgrims, the main event is the ritual dip in the sacred rivers, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual rewards.

Some, called kalpwasis, spend the entire festival at the riverbanks, engaging in prayer, meditation, and rituals. Others donate food, ghee, and other offerings to seek blessings.

The Mela also draws sadhus and spiritual leaders from various akhadaas (monastic orders). These ascetics perform the grand shahi snan (royal bath) in processions. For devotees, the Mela is an opportunity to meet spiritual leaders and seek guidance, reported The Indian Express.

Community at the Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela has historically been a center for trade and cultural exchange. Markets at the Mela have sold everything from local crafts to foreign coins and toys. The event also boosts the local economy, offering work to vendors, artisans, and performers. In the past, the Mela served as a platform for social and political mobilisation. During India’s freedom struggle, nationalist ideas were shared with large crowds.