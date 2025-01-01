Maharashtra ATS arrests 9 Bangladeshis for illegal stay, 43 held in a month

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions

Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said.

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases last month as part of a special drive, an official said on Tuesday.

The latest action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last four days.

Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested, he said.

The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, the official said.

Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions, he added.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

