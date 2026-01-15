Exit polls project Mahayuti win in BMC as Maharashtra polls see 50% turnout

Around 50 per cent polling was recorded for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s wealthiest civic body, and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra on Thursday, with exit polls predicting a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. The counting of votes will take place on Friday.

What do exit polls say about the BMC results?

Of the BMC’s 227 wards, the Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Mahayuti alliance is projected to win 131-151 seats, the JVC exit poll put the alliance’s number at 138 seats, and Sakal said it would win 119 seats.

What were the key political highlights of the BMC elections? The highlight of the BMC elections was the reuniting of the Thackeray cousins — Uddhav and Raj Thackeray — who came together after 20 years to stake a claim to the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The elections for the BMC, which has an annual budget of over Rs 74,400 crore, were keenly contested, with 1,700 candidates in the fray for 227 seats in polls held after a four-year delay. What issues marked polling day across Maharashtra? The polling was marred by complaints that the indelible ink applied on voters’ fingers could be easily removed. Speaking shortly after voting ended at 5.30 pm, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said turnout in the 29 civic bodies was in the 46-50 per cent range. The exact polling figures will be declared later, another official said.

How does turnout compare with previous civic polls? In the 2017 elections, the polling percentage in Mumbai was 55.53 per cent, while the average voting figure in 26 corporations — elections were held for the first time in Jalna and Ichalkaranji municipal corporations — was 56.35 per cent. Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the 29 civic bodies began at 7.30 am and concluded at 5.30 pm. A total of 34.8 million (3.48 crore) voters were eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. Except for Mumbai, the other 28 urban bodies have multi-member wards. Who were the prominent voters in the civic polls?