Maharashtra Day 2025: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for May 1

A detailed traffic advisory has been released by the Mumbai Police in advance of the Maharashtra Day Parade, which is set for May 1 at Shivaji Park in Dadar. To guarantee efficient operations and public safety throughout the event, a number of traffic laws and road closures will be in place from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

On April 26, the Mumbai police released an X post with information on designated parking, parking zones, traffic diversion, and public instructions. Due to increased security concerns, Mumbai Police also issued a preventive order on Monday that banned "any flying activities" in areas of central Mumbai, including the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, ahead of the Maharashtra Day celebrations on May 1.

Every year on May 1, people celebrate Maharashtra Day, also called 'Maharashtra Din'. This Thursday will mark the celebration of the day that the Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra was established. Interestingly, it coincides with International Labor Day.

What is Maharashtra Day?

Given that it was on this day in 1960 that the Bombay State was divided, this day is extremely significant in the history of our nation. Maharashtra and Gujarat were created out of the state. The former included people who spoke Gujarati and Kutchi, while the latter included people who spoke Konkani and Marathi.

On this day, which is a state holiday, official and private events are planned to commemorate the creation of Maharashtra. This day is celebrated with parades, political speeches, and festivities.

Maharashtra Day 2025: Road closures and diversions

The vehicles other than invitees will not be allowed on Keluskar Road North or South. While access on Swatantraveer Savarkar Road between Siddhivinayak and Yes Bank Junction will be prohibited, S.K. Bole Road will function as a one-way route from Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction.

Vehicles going to the Western Suburbs have to take a diversion through Raja Bade Chowk, Gokhale Road, L.J. Road, Portuguese Church, S.K. Bole Road and Siddhivinayak Junction. In the meantime, cars leaving Yes Bank Junction for South Mumbai should use Pandurang Naik Road, Raja Bade Chowk, L.J. Road, and Gokhale Road.

2025 Maharashtra Day: Parade Route March

The procession will start at Shivaji Park's Gate No. 5, travel north on Keluskar Road, cross C. Ramchandra Chowk, turn left on Savarkar Road, and end at Naarli Baug.

2025 Maharashtra Day: ‘No’ Parking Zones

• Keluskar Road (South & North)

• N.C. Kelkar Road (from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden)

• Pandurang Naik Road.

2025 Maharashtra Day: Designated Parking (Police/BMC/PWD)

• Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak Hall

• Vanita Samaj Hall

• Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool

• Kohinoor PPL, N.C. Kelkar Road, Dadar (W).

2025 Maharashtra Day Parade: Airspace guidelines

Akbar Pathan, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police issues a preventive order stating that, “It is possible that, during the Ceremonial Parade and public programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai the terrorist / anti social elements may try to use the air space for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and there may be grave danger to the human life, safety and damage to public property.”

On Maharashtra Day, the preventive order bans any flying within the boundaries of the Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar, and Worli Police Stations.

Maharashtra Day Parade 2025: Routes for Invitees

• Through Tilak Flyover, Kotwal Garden, N.C. Kelkar Road, Meenatai Thackeray Statue, Keluskar South Road, Gate No. 1, Shivaji Park, from South/Central Mumbai.

• Century Junction, Savarkar Road, Siddhivinayak Junction, Vasant Desai Chowk, and Shivaji Park Gate No. 1 are accessible from South Mumbai (by way of Dr. Annie Besant Road).

• Mahim Junction, Hinduja Hospital, Savarkar Road, Vasant Desai Chowk, and Shivaji Park Gate No. 1 are all accessible from the Western Suburbs (by Mahim Old Cadel Road).

• Mahim Church, L.J. Road, Raja Bade Chowk, Gadkari Chowk, N.C. Kelkar Road, Shivaji Park Gate No. 1 are the locations from the Western Suburbs (by Mahim L.J. Road).

Maharashtra Day 2025 Parade: Guidelines

• It is requested that those without a car pass park at the Kohinoor Parking Lots, which are located next to the Plaza Cinema on J.K. Sawant Road in Dadar (W).

• To help and direct commuters, police officers and signage will be positioned around the region. During the parade hours, the public is asked to comply and stay off the impacted routes. Under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, violators will be subject to fines.