Maharashtra makes housing society consent mandatory for liquor shops

Pawar, who also heads the excise department, directed that this new policy be implemented across the state

File photo of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that shops selling Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) as well as country liquor will be required to obtain mandatory consent from registered housing societies before commencing operations from the commercial spaces on their premises.

Pawar, who also heads the excise department, directed that this new policy be implemented across the state. "Permission from registered housing societies will now be compulsory for both categories of liquor shops. The policy must be enforced uniformly throughout Maharashtra," Pawar told the Lower House of the state legislature while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap, who represents the Chinchwad assembly constituency in Pune district.

Jagtap sought cancellation of licences of liquor shops operating in Chinchwad-Kalewadi area of Pune.

During the discussion, he said that Vikrant Wine, a liquor shop in Sahyadri Society, had begun operations in violation of norms.

The building was incomplete when permission was granted, and the licence had been issued on the basis of incomplete documents, Jagtap said, demanding action against those responsible. Responding to this, Pawar reiterated the mandatory requirement of the respective housing society's consent for liquor outlets, and informed the House about the action taken regarding the two shops against which complaints had been received.

During the Budget session of the state legislature held in March this year, Pawar had announced that a no-objection certificate (NOC) from housing societies will be mandatory for liquor vends if they wish to migrate to their premises.

Many housing societies have commercial establishments, with some even having liquor vends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

