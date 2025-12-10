Govt to undertake India Post's business process reengineering: Scindia

The government is undertaking a business process reengineering exercise for India Post to make it more digital oriented with improved service delivery, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.
Currently, 1.64 lakh post offices are spread across the country and the Modi government has worked to expand the postal network in the last 11 years, Scindia said during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.
"We are in the process of bringing a full business process reengineering exercise for India Post by which our delivery will become much more prompt, service oriented and digital oriented for the citizens," Scindia said.
As part of the process, the postal department will have best in class automation, which will make India Post the top logistics carrier in the world, the minister said.
