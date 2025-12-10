Home / India News / Maharashtra recorded over 3 million dog bite cases in 6 yrs: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra recorded over 3 million dog bite cases in 6 yrs: Eknath Shinde

Shinde said local bodies have been directed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions issued in August 2024

Stray dogs
The deputy CM said there has been a significant increase in dog bite incidents in both rural and urban areas | Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Maharashtra recorded more than 3 million cases of dog bites in the last six years, while 30 persons died of rabies between 2021 and 2023, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the state assembly on Wednesday.

Local bodies have been directed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes, he said in a written reply.

Shinde was responding to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu, amid concerns over the rising number of stray dogs, especially in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivli.

The deputy CM said there has been a significant increase in dog bite incidents in both rural and urban areas.

"Maharashtra has recorded more than 3 million cases of dog bites in the last six years, while 30 persons died of rabies between 2021 and 2023," he said.

Replying to another query, Shinde said local bodies have been directed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions issued in August 2024.

The urban development department issued instructions to all civic bodies on November 14, while similar directions were given to rural local bodies on November 27.

Shinde further said that the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, were being implemented across the state following government orders issued in March this year.

On compensation to the families of those who died due to rabies and on delays in controlling the stray dog population, the deputy chief minister said the matter does not arise at present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bomb threat triggers evacuation at school in east Delhi; search underway

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin in both houses, LS takes up Question hour

4 dead, 27 injured as bus and truck collide on Jaipur-Bikaner highway

Temperature falls to zero in Srinagar, further drop expected in December

Udhayanidhi says OTT is expanding Indian cinema, not replacing theatres

Topics :Eknath ShindeSupreme CourtStray dogs

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story