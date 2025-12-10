Home / India News / 4 dead, 27 injured as bus and truck collide on Jaipur-Bikaner highway

4 dead, 27 injured as bus and truck collide on Jaipur-Bikaner highway

The police said that four persons died in the accident, adding that 15 injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital while 13 were given primary treatment at Fatehgarh

Jaipur-Bikaner highway crash leaves four dead and over two dozen injured. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Four people were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night.

The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when they rammed into each other.

The police said that four persons died in the accident, adding that 15 injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital while 13 were given primary treatment at Fatehgarh. One critically injured person referred from the Sikar district hospital to SMS Hospital in Jaipur died during treatment, the police said.

The group of passengers was returning Gujarat after visiting Jammu and Kashmir when the accident occurred, the police added.

 
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

