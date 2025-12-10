Home / India News / Bomb threat triggers evacuation at school in east Delhi; search underway

Bomb threat triggers evacuation at school in east Delhi; search underway

Students, teachers and staff members were evacuated as a precaution while the premises were cordoned off, officials said

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
Multiple fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spot | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
A bomb threat call received at a private school in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday morning triggered a swift emergency response and evacuation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The threat call was received around 10.40 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside Lovely Public School. The information was immediately relayed to the local police, fire department and other emergency agencies.

Multiple fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spot. Students, teachers and staff members were evacuated as a precaution while the premises were cordoned off, officials said.

"As of now, there are no reports of anything suspicious found," the official said.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

