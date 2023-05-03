Maharashtra records 299 new covid cases, a spike of 160 in a day

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 299 new coronavirus infections, a spike of 160 over the previous day, and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 139 cases and zero fatalities. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,66,506, and death toll reached 1,48,516. Mumbai recorded 67 cases and one death. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.81 per cent.

There are 2,939 active cases in Maharashtra now.

With 710 patients recovering from the infection since previous evening, the tally of recoveries rose to 80,15,051. The recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent. As many as 11,083 tests were carried out, taking the tally of tests conducted in the state to 8,70,13,504. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Fresh cases: 299; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 2,939; New Tests: 11,083.