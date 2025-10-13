Major fire breaks out at business park in Mumbai; no casualty reported

A major broke out in a nine-storey business park in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday afternoon, officials said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze was reported in the nine-storey business park, located on LBS Road near Shreyas Talkies in Ghatkopar (West), at 2.35 pm, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the blaze was confined to the ground floor of the commercial building, a civic official said.

"Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. Further details from the spot are awaited," a fire brigade official said.