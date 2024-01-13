Make UP clean, beautiful before Ram temple consecration: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed village heads and panchayat representatives through video conference and called upon them to help make the state clean and beautiful before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The chief minister emphasized that participation in a special cleanliness campaign would give the entire country a new message.

"January 22 is the day for a national celebration. After 500 years, the festival of Lord Rama's arrival in the new, grand, and divine temple is not just for Ayodhya but a celebration for every village, every home, and every individual," he said.

It is an unprecedented celebration, and preparations in every village and home should be in the same way, Adityanath said, adding that efforts should be made to celebrate the festival of Lord Ram in every home.

"Devotees should ensure temples are clean and decorated beautifully. The heads of the villages should awaken people with their efforts and make them understand the importance of cleanliness," the chief minister said.

He also appealed to the village heads to work on solid and liquid waste management.