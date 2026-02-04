Associate Sponsors

Mamata reaches SC ahead of hearing on pleas against SIR of electoral rolls

The chief minister has also moved an interlocutory application seeking permission to appear and argue in person

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:59 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reached the Supreme Court ahead of a crucial hearing on the petitions challenging the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The chief minister has also moved an interlocutory application seeking permission to appear and argue in person.

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister's name on Tuesday.

As per the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear the petitions of Banerjee and three others filed by Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

