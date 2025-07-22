Man joins virtual court from toilet; Gujarat HC orders community service

The Gujarat High Court has ordered a man to perform community service at a Mansik Swasthya Kendra (mental health centre) for attending a virtual hearing from the toilet of his home, Bar & Bench reported on Tuesday. The court convicted the man, Saman Abdul Rehman Shah, for contempt of court.

A Division Bench of Justices A S Supehia and R T Vachhani was hearing the suo motu contempt of court case against Shah.

The High Court remarked that the man dragged the sanctity court to the toilet during the hearing.

“I view it in the sense that because of his action, the court proceedings or the court institution is dragged to the washroom. I view it in that sense. What’s happening is that the sanctity and majesty of the court is absolutely obliterated," Justice Supehia said.

"By taking the instrument or going to a place like a toilet, the institution is dragged into that area, and that hurts. It's very serious... He is participating in the process; he is dragging the High Court to the toilet," the judge added. During the proceedings, Shah's lawyer told the court that he had deposited the ₹1 lakh fine imposed on him but won't be able to perform community service at an old-age home as he lives in Surat and there are none close by. The court agreed and asked Shah to perform community service for 15 days at a Mansik Swasthya Kendra (mental health centre) in Surat.