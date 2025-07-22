Home / India News / Man joins virtual court from toilet; Gujarat HC orders community service

The High Court remarked that the man dragged the sanctity court to the toilet during the hearing

Gujarat High Court
A Division Bench of Justices A S Supehia and R T Vachhani was hearing the suo motu contempt of court case against Shah
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
The Gujarat High Court has ordered a man to perform community service at a Mansik Swasthya Kendra (mental health centre) for attending a virtual hearing from the toilet of his home, Bar & Bench reported on Tuesday. The court convicted the man, Saman Abdul Rehman Shah, for contempt of court.
 
A Division Bench of Justices A S Supehia and R T Vachhani was hearing the suo motu contempt of court case against Shah.
 
The High Court remarked that the man dragged the sanctity court to the toilet during the hearing.
 
“I view it in the sense that because of his action, the court proceedings or the court institution is dragged to the washroom. I view it in that sense. What’s happening is that the sanctity and majesty of the court is absolutely obliterated," Justice Supehia said.
 
“By taking the instrument or going to a place like a toilet, the institution is dragged into that area, and that hurts. It’s very serious... He is participating in the process; he is dragging the High Court to the toilet,” the judge added. 
 
During the proceedings, Shah’s lawyer told the court that he had deposited the ₹1 lakh fine imposed on him but won't be able to perform community service at an old-age home as he lives in Surat and there are none close by.
 
The court agreed and asked Shah to perform community service for 15 days at a Mansik Swasthya Kendra (mental health centre) in Surat.
 
The court order stated that the contemnor tendered an affidavit dated July 21, 2025, containing an unconditional apology.
 
The contemnor has stated that he realises his mistake and is ashamed of his conduct, and that he holds utmost respect for the majesty of the court, it added.
 
The court advised all other lawyers to educate their clients on how to present themselves decently before the court.
 
“We also order the members of the Bar to tell their clients in advance to present themselves appropriately and display decent behaviour, and also represent themselves not from any public places but from a decent/suitable place which does not in any manner impinge on the decorum of the court proceedings,” the order said.

Topics :GujaratHigh CourtHC JudgesIndian Judiciary

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

