Mandaviya joins 'Fit India' cycling drive, stresses benefits of exercise

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in the 21st edition of the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' campaign, promoting fitness and environmental awareness through regular cycling. The initiative, which has gained traction across the country, aims to encourage citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and reduce pollution through sustainable practices.

Mandaviya highlighted the significance of physical activity in today's increasingly digital world.

"This is the 21st edition of 'Sunday on Cycle'. Teachers of the country have given a message to the country... 'Sunday on Cycle' keeps us healthy," he said.

Stressing the need to strike a balance between digital engagement and physical well-being, the Union Minister remarked, "Physical activity is very important to stay healthy. Today, we have become digital but are missing out on physical."

He also pointed to the broader environmental benefits of cycling, stating, "We can also solve pollution through cycling."

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat.

Events are simultaneously held across Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs) across the country.

Till now, 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised nationwide across 4200-plus locations, witnessing the participation of more than 2 lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' initiative in 2019 with the motto of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.