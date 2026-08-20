Manipur CM to discuss NRC implementation in Assembly session from Sept 2

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday said his government will move to discuss the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state in the upcoming assembly session beginning on September 2, an official statement said.

Singh gave the assurance during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here with a student delegation, which demanded the implementation of NRC before conduct of Census 2027.

The students demanded that Singh pressurise the Centre to implement NRC before the conduct of the Census for detection of illegal immigrants. The delegation also urged the CM to initiate a discussion on the issue in the forthcoming assembly session, it said.