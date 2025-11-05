Q2 results today: Britannia, Inox, Zydus Wellness among 118 firms

Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries, Inox India, Muthoot Microfin, and Zydus Wellness are among the major companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 earnings on Wednesday.
Other key firms set to report today include Blue Star, Delhivery, CSB Bank, Eureka Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Saregama India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Welspun Investments and Commercials.
SBI Q2 results highlights
State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 9.97 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹20,160 crore for Q2FY26, aided by a ₹3,869 crore post-tax gain from its Yes Bank stake sale. Sequentially, profit rose 5.22 per cent from ₹19,160 crore in Q1FY26.
During the quarter, the bank crossed the ₹100-trillion total business milestone, comprising ₹55.9 trillion in deposits and ₹44.2 trillion in advances. It retained its rank as the only Indian lender among the global top 50, placed 43rd in the S&P list.
Net interest income grew 3.28 per cent year-on-year to ₹42,984 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) from domestic operations slipped 18 basis points to 3.09 per cent from a year earlier, though it improved sequentially by 7 bps.
Also Read
Adani Enterprises Q2 results highlights
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, posted an 83.7 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,198 crore for Q2FY26, versus ₹1,741.75 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit surged 335.5 per cent from ₹734.41 crore.
The growth was driven by exceptional gains worth ₹2,968.72 crore (post-tax ₹2,455.57 crore) from a partial stake sale in Adani Wilmar Ltd, and ₹614.56 crore arising from the amalgamation of Adani Cementation Ltd with Ambuja Cements.
Revenue from operations fell 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,248.51 crore, reflecting muted topline growth despite strong profit performance.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 results highlights
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,673 crore, supported by robust growth in automotive and farm equipment divisions.
Consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to ₹46,106 crore during the quarter. Excluding one-time gains from land sales, tax impacts, and PLI benefits, PAT growth stood at 28 per cent.
During Q2FY26, M&M acquired a 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors for ₹555 crore.
Markets highlight from November 4
Indian equity markets reversed early gains on Tuesday, dragged by IT and metal stocks in the latter half of the session.
The BSE Sensex fell 519.34 points (0.62 per cent) to 83,459.15, while the Nifty50 slipped 165.70 points (0.64 per cent) to 25,597.65.
Power Grid, Eternal, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers, while Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, and SBI gained.
The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.42 per cent, and the SmallCap 100 declined 0.82 per cent.
Market holiday on November 5
The Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Gurpurab (Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji).
The NSE and BSE will remain shut for trading throughout the day, while the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate partially — the morning session will be closed, and evening trading will resume from 5:00 pm.
List of firms releasing Q2 Results today, November 5
1 Accelya Solutions India Ltd
2 Allcargo Gati Ltd
3 Amerise Biosciences Ltd
4 Amraworld Agrico Ltd
5 Anjani Finance Ltd
6 Apcotex Industries Ltd
7 Asahi India Glass Ltd
8 Astral Ltd
9 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
10 Avalon Technologies Ltd
11 Avanti Feeds Ltd
12 BEML Ltd
13 Bharat Seats Ltd
14 Black Buck Ltd
15 Blue Star Ltd
16 Britannia Industries Ltd
17 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
18 CCL Products (India) Ltd
19 Cinevista Ltd
20 CMS Info Systems Ltd
21 Concord Control Systems Ltd
22 Cosmic CRF Ltd
23 CSB Bank Ltd
24 CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd
25 DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
26 Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
27 Delhivery Ltd
28 De Nora India Ltd
29 Dharni Capital Services Ltd
30 Diamines & Chemicals Ltd
31 Digjam Ltd
32 Disa India Ltd1
33 D-Link (India) Ltd
34 Dugar Housing Developments Ltd
35 Elitecon International Ltd
36 Elnet Technologies Ltd
37 Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd
38 Eureka Industries Ltd
39 Euro Pratik Sales Ltd
40 Eveready Industries India Ltd
41 FDC Ltd
42 Godrej Agrovet Ltd
43 Goel Construction Company Ltd
44 Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
45 Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
46 Grasim Industries Ltd
47 Orient Green Power Company Ltd
48 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
49 Honeywell Automation India Ltd
50 International Gemmological Institute India Ltd
51 INOX India Ltd
52 IVP Ltd
53 Jamshri Realty Ltd
54 Kennametal India Ltd
55 Kesar India Ltd
56 Likhami Consulting Ltd
57 Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
58 LMW Ltd
59 Machino Plastics Ltd
60 MAS Financial Services Ltd
61 Magellanic Cloud Ltd
62 Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
63 M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
64 Mkventures Capital Ltd
65 Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
66 MTAR Technologies Lt
67 Muthoot Microfin Ltd
68 Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd
69 Netripples Software Ltd
70 NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
71 Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd
72 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
73 Piramal Pharma Ltd
74 Praj Industries Ltd
75 Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
76 Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
77 The Ramco Cements Ltd
78 Ramco Industries Ltd
79 Raymed Labs Ltd
80 Redington Ltd
81 Ravindra Energy Lt
82 Restile Ceramics Ltd
83 R.S. Software (India) Ltd
84 Sampre Nutritions Ltd
85 Sanathan Textiles Ltd
86 Saregama India Ltd
87 Semac Construction Ltd
88 Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd
89 Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
90 Shiva Mills Ltd
91 Shiva Texyarn Ltd
92 Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd
93 Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
94 SIS Ltd
95 Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
96 Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
97 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
98 Syngene International Ltd
99 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd
100 Tashi India Ltd
101 TeamLease Services Ltd1
102 Terraform Magnum Ltd
103 Terraform Realstate Ltd
104 The Investment Trust Of India Ltd
105 Tube Investments of India Ltd
106 Tracxn Technologies Ltd
107 T T Ltd
108 Updater Services Ltd
109 V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
110 Veronica Production Ltd
111 Vinati Organics Ltd
112 Vinayak Polycon International Ltd
113 Waterbase Ltd
114 Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
115 Zee Learn Ltd
116 Nivi Trading Ltd
117 Welcast Steels Ltd
118 Zydus Wellness Ltd