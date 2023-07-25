Home / India News / Manipur govt partially withdraws internet ban; phone data remains suspended

Manipur govt partially withdraws internet ban; phone data remains suspended

"No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said

Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a "liberalised manner", nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the state.

However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

"Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition]," it said.

"No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said.

The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said.

It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.

Also Read

Musk eager to bring satellite broadband 'Starlink' to India, Ambani resists

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

Manipur govt extends ban on internet, including broadband till June 10

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

BSF suspends jawan on charges of molesting a local woman in Manipur

Man loses control, slips into waterfall while posing for Instagram reel

Sagarmala project: Govt undertaking 113 projects in Andhra Pradesh

Vande Bharat sleeper train production at TRSL's Bengal plant from 2025

CIC verdict can't be referred to bring political parties under RTI: Centre

Topics :ManipurInternetInternet shutdown

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story