Man loses control, slips into waterfall while posing for Instagram reel

The incident was caught on camera by the man's friend at the Arasinagundi waterfalls, 6 kms from Kollur town of Karnataka, as he was trying to pose for a photo in front of the falls

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
A man lost control and slipped into a waterfall before being swept away by the current while shooting an Instagram reel in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday evening. The body of the victim, 23-year-old man named Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga region, couldn't be found. The incident was caught by the victim’s friend on his mobile camera at the Arasinagundi waterfalls, 6 km from Kollur town.

In the video which is trending on social media, the man can be seen standing on a stone overlooking the waterfall, which had accumulated huge amounts of water after heavy rainfall in the state. As he was being filmed by his friend, Sharath lost his balance and within a moment fell into the waterfall prior to disappearing under the thundering waves. The police and emergency services immediately arrived at the spot to complete an inquiry and rescue operation, in any case, the man's body couldn't be found. The rescue operation will continue today, the police said.

Heavy rains have hit the Udupi region over the last few days, flooding a few regions. The Nandavara, Aladka, and Gudina regions close to Bantwal taluk witnessed the worst scenario with water entering homes and pressuring residents to escape.


The active southwest monsoon has gotten a flood alarm in Karnataka, as many little streams have overflowed low-lying regions. After heavy rainfall, authorities have announced a holiday for schools and universities in nine districts of Karnataka: Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Hassan, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a high alert for heavy rainfall in each of the three coastal regions of Karnataka: Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

