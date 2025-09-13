'Manipur land of courage, valour', says PM Modi; launches ₹7.3K cr projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called Manipur the “land of courage and valour”, assuring people that peace and prosperity in the state will be his government’s foremost priority.

Addressing a public meeting in Churachandpur, he said he could “never forget the love” he received on his way to the district from Imphal by road. PM Modi urged various outfits to “embark on the path of peace” for the future of their children and stressed that development could only thrive in an environment of harmony.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit Manipur today in first trip since 2023 violence; details "Violence was unfortunate, I spoke to displaced people and can say Manipur looking towards new dawn," he said, referring to the almost-two-year period of fighting between the Kuki and Meitei groups. "I urge all outfits to embark on path of peace to secure your children's future."

PM Modi’s interaction with locals During his visit, locals presented the Prime Minister with the traditional Zomie and Thadou Kuki shawls, symbolising the rich cultural heritage of the region. A young girl also gifted him a hand-drawn portrait, reflecting the affection of the people. PM Modi said he stood with the citizens of Manipur in their aspirations and that the state would be made a “symbol of peace and prosperity.” Infrastructure and development projects In Churachandpur, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore, ranging from urban infrastructure and healthcare to connectivity and education. Among them were the Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage and Asset Management Improvement initiative worth ₹3,647 crore, five national highway projects worth over ₹2,500 crore, and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project. The Prime Minister also launched the construction of nine working women’s hostels, super-speciality healthcare facilities, school strengthening projects, and a multipurpose indoor stadium at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

Ethnic violence in Manipur The Prime Minister’s visit comes against the backdrop of ethnic violence that has scarred the state. He acknowledged the pain of those affected, saying he had personally spoken to displaced families and could sense that “Manipur is looking towards a new dawn.” ALSO READ: Kuki-Zo groups sign peace pact with govt, agree to uphold Manipur's unity PM Modi credited the Centre’s efforts for facilitating talks between groups from the Hills and the Valley, reiterating that only lasting peace could pave the way for growth and unity. Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following protests by tribal communities against a Manipur High Court order recommending Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. This led to clashes between the Meitei majority in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribes in the surrounding hills. The violence resulted in over 260 deaths, the displacement of more than 60,000 people, and the destruction of thousands of homes and religious structures.