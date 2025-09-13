SIT submits sealed report to SC on Vantara wildlife case in Gujarat

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Supreme Court to conduct a fact-finding Inquiry into the allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals in Vantara, a dedicated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has submitted its report in a sealed cover.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale recorded the submission, which includes annexures and supporting materials on a pen drive, stating, "It is accepted and directed to be taken on record."

As previously reported by ANI, the SIT had spent three days at Vantara and engaged multiple other investigative agencies, including senior officials from multiple state forest departments, to assist in the inquiry.

Senior members of Vantara's leadership team were subjected to lengthy questioning during the visit. Additionally, the SIT directed Vantara to summon its international partners for further scrutiny. The SIT, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, was tasked with conducting a fact-finding inquiry into allegations raised by petitioner CR Jaya Sukin. ALSO READ: SC probe into Vantara: Why RIL-backed wildlife project is under scrutiny The plea alleged that Vantara, had unlawfully acquired animals, including elephants, birds, and endangered species, under the guise of operating a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility. The petitioner further claimed that animals were smuggled into the centre, raising concerns about compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade regulations, and animal welfare standards.

When contacted by ANI to respond to the SIT's investigation, Vantara had stated that the organization would comply with the law. "We acknowledge the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law", a Vantara official said in a statement. The statement further added, "Our mission and focus continue to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve."