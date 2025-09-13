Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to visit Manipur today in first trip since 2023 violence; details

PM Modi to visit Manipur today in first trip since 2023 violence; details

PM Modi visits Manipur today for the first time since 2023 ethnic clashes; to meet displaced families, address rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, and unveil projects worth ₹8,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Manipur on Saturday, marking his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out over two years ago.
 
During his trip, the Prime Minister will interact with internally displaced people (IDPs) in Churachandpur and Imphal. His visit comes amid sharp criticism from opposition parties over his absence from the state since the violence erupted. The clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 2023 have left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless.
 
Manipur has been placed under President’s Rule since February after Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down
 
 

PM Modi in Manipur: Schedule in Churachandpur, Imphal

 
According to Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, PM Modi will arrive in Churachandpur around 12:15 pm, where he will first meet some displaced families. He will then lay foundation stones for several projects and address a public gathering at the Peace Ground.
 
Later, at 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister will be at Kangla Fort in Imphal, where he will interact with IDPs (internally displaced persons) again, inaugurate projects, and address another public rally.   

Development projects worth ₹8,500 crore

 
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi will launch and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹8,500 crore.
 
From Churachandpur, foundation stones will be laid for projects worth ₹7,300 crore, including:
• Drainage and asset management improvement project (₹3,647 crore)
• Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project (₹550 crore)
• Five National Highway projects (over ₹2,500 crore)
• Working women hostels at nine locations
 
From Imphal, Modi will inaugurate projects worth ₹1,200 crore, including:
• New Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri (₹101 crore)
• Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri (₹538 crore)
• IT SEZ Building
• Ima Markets (all-women’s markets) in four districts
• Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata
 

Security tightened ahead of visit

 
Large-scale security arrangements have been made across Imphal and Churachandpur. State and central forces have been deployed around Kangla Fort and Peace Ground, the two main venues of Modi’s programmes.
 
Though the visit was officially announced only on Friday, preparations had been underway for nearly two weeks, with billboards in place by Thursday evening.
 
Ahead of his trip, PM Modi wrote on X: "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid."
 
The Prime Minister’s Manipur stop is part of a five-state tour covering Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar between September 13-15. Across these states, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹71,850 crore.   
 

Opposition slams 'non-visit'

 
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised Modi’s visit, calling it a “farce” rather than a “force for peace and harmony".
 
“So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce,” Ramesh said on X.
 
He added that the people of Manipur had waited “29 long and agonising months” for the Prime Minister to visit, but his brief stay showed “insensitivity".
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Narendra Modi Manipur Imphal Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

