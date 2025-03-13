Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Will not bow down: Sisodia after Prez approves FIR registration against him

Will not bow down: Sisodia after Prez approves FIR registration against him

President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for registration of an FIR against Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in the alleged scam in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools

Manish Sisodia

Sisodia reminded the BJP of its poll promises and asked the party when it will fulfil them. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he will not bow down no matter how many cases the BJP-led central government files against him, hours after the President approved registration of an FIR against him in a Rs 2,000-crore classroom "scam".

President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for the registration of an FIR against Sisodia and his party colleague Satyendar Jain in the alleged scam in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools during their tenures as ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led city government, according to sources.

"It has come to my attention that the central government has filed an FIR against me and Satyendar Jain regarding the construction of school buildings and classrooms," Sisodia said in a statement.

 

"I want to tell the BJP and the central government that file as many cases as you want. Whether it is against me, Satyendar Jain, Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, or any other AAP leader, we will not bow down before the BJP," the former education minister said.

Sisodia reminded the BJP of its poll promises and asked the party when it will fulfil them.

"Holi is tomorrow. Where are the free cylinders you promised Delhi families? And when will you fulfil your promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to the women of Delhi?" he said.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary.

In July 2019, BJP leader Harish Khurana and then AAP rebel MLA Kapil Mishra, now a minister in the Delhi government, lodged a police complaint about the alleged scam.

According to a report prepared by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi government, there was a scam worth around Rs 2,892.65 crore in the construction of classrooms and school buildings in Delhi. The work was done at a highly inflated cost by the Delhi government.

The alleged scam involves the construction of around 12,748 classrooms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia AAP government President of India

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

