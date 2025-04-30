Home / India News / Major fire at Mumbai's Bandra mall doused after 22-hour operation

Major fire at Mumbai's Bandra mall doused after 22-hour operation

The blaze erupted around 4.10 am on Tuesday in the basement of Link Square Mall on Linking Road in Bandra West and was extinguished at 1.41 am on Wednesday

Mumbai Fire, Link Square Mall Fire, Mumbai Mall Fire
Initially confined to an electronics goods showroom, the flames quickly engulfed the upper floors of the three-storey mall (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A major fire that devastated a mall in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area was controlled after more than 22 hours of firefighting, civic officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted around 4.10 am on Tuesday in the basement of Link Square Mall on Linking Road in Bandra West and was extinguished at 1.41 am on Wednesday after efforts by fire brigade personnel and other emergency services, the officials said.

There was no report of anybody getting injured, they said.

Initially confined to an electronics goods showroom, the flames quickly engulfed the upper floors of the three-storey mall, which houses over 200 commercial establishments and shops, and completely gutted it.

By 6.25 am on Tuesday, the Mumbai fire brigade upgraded the blaze to Level IV' (major fire) and launched a large-scale response. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation subsequently.

After about 13 hours, the fire brigade controlled the fire with the help of 13 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles and equipment. Thereafter, efforts were made to douse it completely, a civic official said.

Also Read

Major fire at electronics goods showroom in Mumbai; 12 fire engines on spot

Premium

Viceroy Properties to enter commercial realty with Rs 1,600 crore plan

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Profit down 45% to Rs 433 cr on lower income

Major fire at ED office likely damaged Choksi, Nirav Modi, Bhujbal records

Electric bus supply to Mumbai's BEST lags with only 536 delivered in 3 yrs

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief of the Mumbai fire brigade, has already announced an inquiry into the incident, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

He had told PTI on Tuesday that the mall was full of combustible material and there was no easy access. Partitions obstructed firefighting, and fire and smoke spread from one shop to another due to mesh shutters, making the situation difficult, Ambulgekar had said.

Earlier, former legislator Zeeshan Siddique had claimed that the fire spread due to lapses on the fire brigade's part, following which local BJP MLA and Maharashtra cabinet minister Ashish Shelar said he had instructed civic chief Bhushan Gagrani to institute a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

This was the second major fire incident in Mumbai within two days, after a blaze on Sunday in a building housing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ballard Estate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CM announces ₹25 lakh ex gratia for 7 killed in Andhra temple wall collapse

15, including 2 children, killed in Kolkata hotel fire; rescue underway

Weather update: Strong winds to hit Delhi today, AQI improves to 'moderate'

Clear green rules key for India to meet climate goals, says StanChart

Govt approves policy to create 40,000 shipbuilding jobs in Maharashtra

Topics :MumbaiMumbai fireFire accident

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story