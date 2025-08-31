Home / India News / Maratha protest disrupts south Mumbai trade, traders urge govt action

Maratha protest disrupts south Mumbai trade, traders urge govt action

FRTWA president Viren Shah said uncontrollable traffic and swelling crowds have paralysed the city, severely affecting daily life and business

In Marathwada, the nerve centre of Maratha protests, the BJP-led alliance won one of the eight seats
Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) president Viren Shah said the massive gathering at Azad Maidan has thrown south Mumbai into complete chaos and affected weekend sales across shops and markets.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Traders have raised concerns over the ongoing Maratha agitation and sought intervention by the government or the High Court to restore normalcy and protect businesses in south Mumbai from long-term damage.

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) president Viren Shah said the massive gathering at Azad Maidan has thrown south Mumbai into complete chaos and affected weekend sales across shops and markets.

"Mumbai feels hijacked," he said.

Shah said uncontrollable traffic and swelling crowds have paralysed the city, severely affecting daily life and business.

"This deadlock cannot continue. It urgently requires talks by the government or intervention by the High Court to restore normalcy. Otherwise, the long-term damage to south Mumbai's business and livelihood will be devastating," he said.

Weekend sales across shops and markets have dropped to negligible levels, leaving traders and business owners helpless. Business meetings are being postponed, offices are disrupted, and economic losses are running into huge amounts, Shah claimed.

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since Friday, asserting he would not leave the metropolis till the Maratha community is given a reservation under the OBC category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

Motor vehicle tax not applicable if vehicle not used in 'public place': SC

Govt forms teams to assess flood damage in HP, J&K, Punjab and Uttarakhand

CISF to launch dedicated welfare portal for its personnel from Monday

RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

Topics :Maratha quotaProtestMumbai

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story