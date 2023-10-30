Maratha reservation: CM Shinde to chair Cabinet sub-committee meeting today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair the Maratha Reservation-related cabinet sub-committee meeting today at Mumbai's Sahyadri guest house.

The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee will be conducted to discuss the way forward in finding a solution to providing reservation to the Maratha community

As per a release issued by the state government, the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha Reservation and Facilities was scheduled to be held on Monday, October 30 in Mantralaya, the government building.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil who is also the Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee informed that the committee will submit a report on the work done so far during the meeting.

In the meeting, Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) will discuss the statutory and administrative examination of the mandatory evidence and documents required in the process of giving the Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate to the Maratha community in Marathwada and also to prescribe the procedure for giving the Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate to the Maratha community after the inspection, the release mentioned.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who works as a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, is on a hunger strike unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community. He has held extensive talks with the Maharashtra government but a breakthrough is yet to be achieved.

Jarange Patil has demanded a change in the ordinance issued by the state government regarding Maratha reservations. Their stand is that the fast to death will continue unless the desired change is made in the ordinance.

At the meeting, the government is likely to take a decision on Jarange-Patil's demand of issuing the Kunbi certificates to all Marathas. This move will enable Marathas to get benefits under the OBC quota.

Opposition parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are likely to call on the governor Ramesh Bais calling for his intervention on the issue. Leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, the Congress and the UBT Sena are expected to meet the governor today.