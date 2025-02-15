Massive fire in Arunachal's Kameng, Army steps in to bring it under control

A massive fire erupted at Arunachal Pradesh's Tenga market in West Kameng district in the early hours of Saturday.

Indian Army personnel from Gajraj Corps responded swiftly, deploying firefighting trucks to control the flames and save lives and property. Authorities are assessing the damage, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire was reported to have broken out at around 4 am. Troops rushed in with firefighting trucks, swiftly containing the blaze & providing humanitarian aid.

The act is yet another testament to the seamless civil-military cooperation, where the Indian Army stands as the first responder in times of crisis, always ready to safeguard the people, an official statement said after the incident.

The Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to national security, humanitarian assistance, and nation-building, proving once again that every action is truly for the nation, it added.