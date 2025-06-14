Home / India News / Massive forest fire breaks out near NH-144A in J&K's Reasi district

Massive forest fire breaks out near NH-144A in J&K's Reasi district

Firefighting teams from the Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to control the blaze

wildfire
Efforts were ongoing to contain and douse the flames, which have spread rapidly due to dry weather conditions and strong winds
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A massive forest fire broke out and got intensified on Friday in the Bhaga village area near NH-144A in Reasi district, spreading across hundreds of hectares of forest land.

The fire, which had been raging for several days, prompted immediate action from forest authorities and emergency services as it threatened nearby villages and infrastructure, including the crucial national highway route.

Firefighting teams from the Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to control the blaze.

ALSO READ: 3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka

Efforts were ongoing to contain and douse the flames, which have spread rapidly due to dry weather conditions and strong winds.

Speaking about the situation, DFO Reasi Sunil Singh said, "A fire broke out today at 4 o'clock in the evening. Our team reached the spot to extinguish it immediately. The team was there and they tried to extinguish it."

Local resident Mohammad Hamid also raised concerns about the fire coming dangerously close to residential areas, saying, "I have been engaged since two o'clock today. I have come in hybrid vehicles to blow the fire. Officials were also on the spot. The blaze is out of control, and we are in danger because we have a house here."

Officials confirmed that the fire had yet to be fully contained but added that continuous efforts were being made to control it.

Further details are still awaited.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The fire broke out in Gusu village, Pulwama. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

Work on new liquor policy underway, to be introduced soon: Delhi govt

CAG engaging CA firms will not compromise auditor's independence, says ICAI

India may ease EV localisation rules amid China rare earth export curbs

UP govt establishing 2,700 smart classrooms in state for Rs 324.56 crore

Topics :Jammu and KashmirReasiforest fires

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story