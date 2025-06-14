Massive forest fire breaks out near NH-144A in J&K's Reasi district

A massive forest fire broke out and got intensified on Friday in the Bhaga village area near NH-144A in Reasi district, spreading across hundreds of hectares of forest land.

The fire, which had been raging for several days, prompted immediate action from forest authorities and emergency services as it threatened nearby villages and infrastructure, including the crucial national highway route.

Firefighting teams from the Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to control the blaze.

Efforts were ongoing to contain and douse the flames, which have spread rapidly due to dry weather conditions and strong winds.

Speaking about the situation, DFO Reasi Sunil Singh said, "A fire broke out today at 4 o'clock in the evening. Our team reached the spot to extinguish it immediately. The team was there and they tried to extinguish it." Local resident Mohammad Hamid also raised concerns about the fire coming dangerously close to residential areas, saying, "I have been engaged since two o'clock today. I have come in hybrid vehicles to blow the fire. Officials were also on the spot. The blaze is out of control, and we are in danger because we have a house here." Officials confirmed that the fire had yet to be fully contained but added that continuous efforts were being made to control it.